Taylor Swift is celebrating her 35th birthday with a new archival component to her website.

"It's our favorite person's birthday," a Taylor Nation social media post reads. "Celebrate Taylor's eras on the brand new #TSErasArchives site and go behind the scenes for some of your favorite music videos now!"

The archive is categorized by album, beginning with her 2006 Taylor Swift release and ending with a category dedicated entirely to her Eras tour.

When users click on an "era," they are taken to a new page where they can listen to that album's music, purchase merchandise and watch music videos and clips that give glimpses into filming.

For instance, the page dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department has a clip that shows what went into the creation of the "Fortnight" video.

"We are currently in what I am calling the 'Exam Room Scene' or the scientific study of a poet's mind," Swift says as the clip opens.

"I'm surrounded by researchers and scientists who are poking, prodding and studying me and the effects of various stimuli on my poetry, and two of them are played by Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles."

The clips shows Swift, Hawke, Charles and Post Malone chatting about the video.

"Well we're two very important doctors," Hawke says. "We've been transforming the world of poetry for generations, and we do it by administering pain, and measuring the pain, and the higher the pain, the higher the poet."