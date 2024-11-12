South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released its second Japanese album.

The K-pop group released the album Giant and a music video for its song of the same name on Tuesday.

The "Giant" video shows the members of Stray Kids encounter strange egg-like artifacts and take off into the galaxy.

The Giant album also features the tracks "Chk Chk Boom (Japanese version)," "Night," "Falling Up," "Why?," "Saiyan," "Ai o Kureta no ni, Naze," "Christmas Love," "Night (English version)" and "Falling Up (English version)."

Giant is Stray Kids' second Japanese album after The Sound (2023) and the group's first release since the Korean EP Ate in July.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.