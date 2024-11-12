Peacock announced more cast members for Poker Face Season 2 on Tuesday. The premiere date has not been set yet.

Method Man and Simon Rex will appear in the mystery series. Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie, the crime solver in a Plymouth Baracuda.

Peacock previously announced Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffman, Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novak, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson as guest stars.

Lyonne executive produces with creator Rian Johnson and showrunner Tony Tost. Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are also executive producers.

Season 1 received four Emmy nominations for its 2023 season. Peacock renewed the show in February last year, three weeks after its premiere.