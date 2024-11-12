Hulu released the trailer for Nutcrackers on Tuesday. The holiday comedy premieres Nov. 29.

Ben Stiller plays Mike, a workaholic who must care for his nephews over the holidays until they find foster parents. The trailer shows Stiller taking pratfalls and struggling to manage children.

He falls in the lake trying to get a cell phone signal. The kids make him catch a live chicken to slaughter for dinner.

Mike also has to teach the children sex education. The kids of various ages explain their interpretations of the birds and the bees.

Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson also star. The nephews are played by real-life siblings Atlas, Homer, Ulysses and Arlo Janson.