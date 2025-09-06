KPop stars Stray Kids' Karma is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Laufey's A Matter of Time at No. 4 and Deftones' Private Music at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler, the Creator's Cherry Bomb at No. 6, BigXthaPlug's I Hope You're Happy at No. 7, Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 8, Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 9 and Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.