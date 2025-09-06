CBS has released its first teaser for the Yellowstone spin-off, Y: Marshals.

Kayce Dutton ( Luke Grimes ) is seen riding a horse with several other U.S. Marshals in the 10-second preview released on Friday.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," Dutton can be heard saying in voice-over.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the contemporary western, Yellowstone, wrapped up its fifth and final season in December.

The last episode saw Kayce and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) sell the Montana ranch their family owned and worked for 150 years to a nearby Native American reservation for a symbolic price after the murder of their father John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

No premiere date for the spin-off has been announced yet, but the show is expected to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+