Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival Saturday.

Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab earned the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, while Ben Safdie took home the Silver Lion for Best Director for The Smashing Machine.

Xin Zhilei was named Best Actress for The Sun Rises on Us All and Toni Servillo scored the Best Actor prize for La Grazia.

Valerie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand shared the Best Screenplay Award for At Work.

Luna Wedler picked up the Best Young Actor or Actress trophy for Silent Friend.