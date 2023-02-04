Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton have been booked to perform together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Trevor Noah is hosting the gala honoring excellence in music for the third year.

The event is to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+

R&B icon Wonder, 72, has earned 25 Grammys during his career and was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1996. He is the only artist to win the Album of the Year prize for three records in a row.

Motown legend Robinson, 82, was honored as the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year with famed record producer Berry Gordy on Friday night.

Stapleton, 44, is an eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who is nominated this year for Best Country Song with Rodney Crowell for Willie Nelson 's "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die."

CBS also announced Friday that current six-time nominee DJ Khaled, 47, will also take the stage with his musical collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to perform the nominated song, "God Did."