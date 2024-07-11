The Bachelor alum Starr Skyler has revealed what she knows about the ending of Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.

Jenn revealed in June that Starr, her "really close" friend from Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season, is the only person who knows what happened at the Final Rose Ceremony and how her The Bachelorette season is going to end.

And Starr -- who lives near Jenn in Miami and said they have "similar personalities" -- confirmed that she's been keeping a secret for Jenn during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"Yeah, I know [the outcome]," Starr told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"But to be fair, we've talked about it, and [while] I do know what the outcome is, there was a lot on both of our ends where I was like, 'I actually want to watch,' and she wants it to be fun and she wants to be able to watch with me too."

When asked what she knows about Jenn's The Bachelorette ending, Starr clarified, "So there is a lot about whatever happens in the finale that I really don't know."

"I just do know the outcome," Starr shared. "I don't know the whole plot. Let's just put that out there!"

Starr went on to spill a little tea about what's going to unfold on The Bachelorette this season, based on the information Jenn has given her.

"She told me, 'I don't want to tell you everything because I want you to be like oh my god, that's what happened?!'" Starr explained.

"So the tease is: I feel like it has to be something that's a big deal if she told me the outcome but didn't tell me how it happened. So, I feel like that's the tease; it's more than what we all think."

Serena asked if it's more about the journey towards the end rather than the conclusion, and Starr responded, "Yes, it is."

Starr -- who has been in a relationship for two months now -- boasted about how her job as a counselor has prepared her for this situation.

"It does help that I am a counselor, so for a living I have to keep people's information private. I talk and listen for a living. And so I think that naturally... people love to tell me things," Starr said.

"I know a lot of things about a lot of people, but I'll [keep] it all in here. I think [based on] how we speak to each other and our conversations, we're really good friends."

Starr added, "I promise [I won't say anything]. You have my word, Jenn!"

At the very beginning of The Bachelorette's Season 21 premiere on Monday, July 8, a sneak peek of the Final Rose Ceremony aired.

"I can't let you propose to me," Jenn tells a man, who then takes a deep breath.

Jenn proceeds to put her final rose back on the podium, and The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer asks Jenn, "Are you okay with whatever is going to happen here?"

Jenn nods her head yes and then heads to someone's hotel room.

Last month, Jenn told Kaitlyn Bristowe at CMA Fest, "The ending of my season is also something that has never happened before."

And Jenn teased to E! News last week that her season definitely has "a shocker of an ending."

"It was a shocker to myself as well," she noted. "You know, it's not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it. So I'm really excited for everyone to watch that back."

Jenn admitted of what happened at the Final Rose Ceremony, "It's just not something that I expected for myself."

The Bachelorette star continued, "So that's why I think the ending is going to be a shocker for me. It's going to be a shocker for my family."

Jenn told People that she's "of course" going to watch her The Bachelorette season unfold on ABC and that she's actually "very happy" with the way her journey ended.

"I'm very happy with the way everything panned out," Jenn noted. "I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth."

Jenn apparently went into filming The Bachelorette thinking one way about an engagement, only to have an awakening or epiphany of sorts towards the end.

"I feel like when you start on the journey, you're so hopeful for an engagement," Jenn shared.

"And then as you go through the journey, it's like, 'What [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment?' What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey."

Jenn told Extra in a separate interview that she has no regrets about her The Bachelorette experience.

I'm so proud of the way everything came out," Jenn gushed.

"Right now, I feel like a completely different person than I was when it first started... It really was the best two months of life!"

