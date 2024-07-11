And Starr -- who lives near Jenn in Miami and said they have "similar personalities" -- confirmed that she's been keeping a secret for Jenn during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"But to be fair, we've talked about it, and [while] I do know what the outcome is, there was a lot on both of our ends where I was like, 'I actually want to watch,' and she wants it to be fun and she wants to be able to watch with me too."
When asked what she knows about Jenn's The Bachelorette ending, Starr clarified, "So there is a lot about whatever happens in the finale that I really don't know."
"I just do know the outcome," Starr shared. "I don't know the whole plot. Let's just put that out there!"
Starr went on to spill a little tea about what's going to unfold on The Bachelorette this season, based on the information Jenn has given her.
"She told me, 'I don't want to tell you everything because I want you to be like oh my god, that's what happened?!'" Starr explained.
"So the tease is: I feel like it has to be something that's a big deal if she told me the outcome but didn't tell me how it happened. So, I feel like that's the tease; it's more than what we all think."
Serena asked if it's more about the journey towards the end rather than the conclusion, and Starr responded, "Yes, it is."
Starr -- who has been in a relationship for two months now -- boasted about how her job as a counselor has prepared her for this situation.
"It does help that I am a counselor, so for a living I have to keep people's information private. I talk and listen for a living. And so I think that naturally... people love to tell me things," Starr said.
"I know a lot of things about a lot of people, but I'll [keep] it all in here. I think [based on] how we speak to each other and our conversations, we're really good friends."
Starr added, "I promise [I won't say anything]. You have my word, Jenn!"
"I'm very happy with the way everything panned out," Jenn noted. "I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth."
Jenn apparently went into filming The Bachelorette thinking one way about an engagement, only to have an awakening or epiphany of sorts towards the end.
"I feel like when you start on the journey, you're so hopeful for an engagement," Jenn shared.
"And then as you go through the journey, it's like, 'What [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment?' What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey."
Jenn told Extra in a separate interview that she has no regrets about her The Bachelorette experience.