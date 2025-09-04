Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment announced Thursday that The Sound of Music 4K restoration will be available Sept. 23 digitally and on 4K UHD. The home video release will be part of the film's 60th anniversary celebration.

The theatrical re-release is Sept. 12 to 17 in the U.S., Canada Sept. 13, 14 and 17, and internationally Sept. 20 from Fathom Entertainment and Trafalgar releasing.

Additionally, a touring stage production of The Sound of Music will perform in 80 cities from Sept. 5. The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will present The Sound of Music Sing-Along hosted by Melissa Peterman on Sept. 20.

Robert Wise directed the film adaptation of the Rogers and Hammerstein musical based on Maria von Trapp's life story. Andrews played Maria, the governess for the von Trapp family who falls for widower Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) in World War II Austria.

The film was originally released by 20th Century Fox. Disney now owns the Fox catalog after their 2019 merger.

The Sound of Music won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Editing, Scoring and Sound. Andrews was among five more nominations.

Wise died in 2005 at age 91 and Plummer in 2021, also at 91.