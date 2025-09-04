John Candy colleagues reflect on late comedian in 'I Like Me' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/04/2025
Obscured Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for John Candy: I Like Me on Thursday. The documentary premieres Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival and premieres Oct. 10 on Prime Video.
Director Tom Hanks uses archival footage to show the rise of Candy's career on Canada's Second City TV and in movies, to his death at age 43 in March 1994 on the Mexico set of the film Wagon's East. The film would be finished and released in August 1994.
