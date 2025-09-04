Obscured Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for John Candy: I Like Me on Thursday. The documentary premieres Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival and premieres Oct. 10 on Prime Video.

Director Tom Hanks uses archival footage to show the rise of Candy's career on Canada's Second City TV and in movies, to his death at age 43 in March 1994 on the Mexico set of the film Wagon's East. The film would be finished and released in August 1994.

SCTV colleagues Dave Thomas, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short are among friends and colleagues who give interviews. Also featured are Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Spaceballs director Mel Brooks, Tom Hanks and Conan O'Brien.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred with Candy as a child in Uncle Buck, reflects on Candy. "I remember John caring when not a lot of people did," Culkin says.

Candy would have a cameo in Home Alone but only share scenes with O'Hara.

The film is named after Candy's line from Planes, Trains and Automobiles, co-starring Martin. The scene concludes the trailer.

Colin Hanks previously directed documentaries about Tower Records and the Eagles of Death Metal after the Paris terrorist attacks. Ryan Reynolds also produces John Candy: I Like Me.