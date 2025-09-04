AMC Networks is giving a glimpse of the new series Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern

Talamasca: The Secret Order is a new entry in the Anne Rice's Immortal Universe franchise at AMC. The Immortal Universe also includes series based on late author Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches novels.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole, a law school student who is recruited to join a secret society called the Talamasca, a group responsible for monitoring and protecting humans from witches, vampires and other supernatural beings.

"When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world," an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include McGovern as Helen, the leader of the Talamasca's New York Motherhouse, William Fichtner as Jasper, the head of the London Motherhouse, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive, a Talamasca agent, and Celine Buckens as Doris, part of a coven of witches.

Jason Schwartzman guest stars as the vampire Burton. Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, returning as Daniel Molloy and Raglan James, respectively.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order will premiere Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. The debut season consists of six episodes.