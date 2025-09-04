Universal Studios released the official trailer for Black Phone 2 on Thursday. The film opens Oct. 17 in theaters. A previous trailer was released in June.

After surviving 2022's The Black Phone, Finn (Mason Thames) is still coping with his kidnapping by The Grabber ( Ethan Hawke ). Having killed The Grabber in the first movie does not bring him peace.

Nor does it when The Grabber starts calling Finn on another phone, explicitly angry that Finn killed him. Now a supernatural force, The Grabber is able to attack while remaining unseen by others.

"You of all people know that dead is just a word," The Grabber says. "Nothing burns like the cold."

Finn's sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) is also vulnerable to The Grabber. The Grabber attacks her with an axe in her nightmares and leads her to explore an old camp.

Scott Derrickson returns to direct the sequel. He co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill, following their adaptation of the Joe Hill story.