Beyond Fest announced Thursday that its 2025 festival will include screenings of 12 of Guillermo del Toro's classic films. Del Toro is scheduled to appear for four Q&As in person.

Beyond Fest 2025 runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. "Esta Vivo: The Films of Guillermo del Toro " will include showings of Crimson Peak, Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water, Hellboy, Hellboy II, Blade II, Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, Mimic, the Revolution, Pacific Rim and Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio.

The del Toro Q&As will occur at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 4 and 5. A triple feature of Crimson Peak, the black-and-white edition of Nightmare Alley: A Vision in Darkness and Light, and The Shape of Water begins Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. EDT.

That evening at 7 p.m., del Toro will give another Q&A following a triple feature of his comic book adaptations Hellboy, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Blade II. Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. will feature del Toro's early films Cronos in 4K, The Devil's Backbone in 4K and the director's cut of Mimic, with del Toro to appear in person following the screenings.

Del Toro will give another Q&A prior to the 7 p.m. Oct. 5 screening of Pan's Labyrinth, The filmmaker will not be present at the Oct. 10 screening of Pacific Rim or the Oct. 18 showing of Pinocchio at the Los Feliz 3 following the festival.

Beyond Fest previously hosted a 10th anniversary screening of Pacific Rim in 2023, with del Toro appearing for a Q&A in person. Del Toro's Frankenstein premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and will play Toronto, Busan and BFI London prior to its Oct. 17 theatrical release and Nov. 7 Netflix debut.