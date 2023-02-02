"IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FRIEND STEPHEN 'tWitch' BOSS, 1982-2022," Gab writes in an ad of tWitch posing in menswear for Gap prior to his death in December 2022.
In the photos, tWitch was modeling Gap's limited-edition collaboration with a Haitian-owned menswear line called The Brooklyn Circus.
TWitch appeared to be dancing during the photo shoot as he sported cuffed jeans, black loafers, and a letterman jacket with the year 1969, when Gap was founded, on his chest.
Some images also featured the former dancer and choreographer wearing a white Henley and a wide-brimmed hat.
"The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the Brooklyn Circus community, [founder] Ouigi Theodore's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore," read a press release obtained byUs Weekly on Monday.
"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes," Allison said in the press release.
"He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them. We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light be brought to everyone around him."
TWitch was found dead at age 40 on December 13 in a Los Angeles motel, the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, CA -- which was less than one mile from his house -- from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, tWitch died by suicide and there were "no signs of foul play," Us reported at the time.
Gap and The Brooklyn Circus also revealed that, in honor of tWitch, they'll be donating to Vibrant Emotional Health and supporting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The organizations offer free counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress.
TWitch is survived by Allison, their son Maddox, 6, and their daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3.
Allison welcomed Weslie from a previous relationship, but tWitch adopted her as his daughter.
Allison penned a sweet message to her late husband on Instagram earlier this month, writing, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!"
Allison shared a slideshow of family photos, including pictures from Allison and tWitch's engagement and 2013 wedding.
"We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world," Allison continued in the caption. "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."
When tWitch's tragic passing first made headlines, Allison confirmed his death in a statement without revealing any details.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."
"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.
Allison and tWitch had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just a few days before tWitch took his own life.
Married bySo You Think You Can Dance co-executive producer Jeff Thacker, Allison and tWitch exchanged vows at SYTYCD creator and former judge Nigel Lythgoe's vineyard and winery in Paso Robles, CA, in December 2013.