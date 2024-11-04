Saturday Night Live is airing its Election Special Monday night.

The one-hour show will poke fun at the presidential candidates. SNL's Season 50 has already devoted considerable air time to such sketches, featuring Maya Rudolph impersonating Vice President Kamala Harris and James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump

In Episode 3, Kenan Thompson impersonated Steve Harvey so that "Trump" and "Harris" could face off in Family Feud.

The impersonations will continue in Monday's special.

How to watch

The Saturday Night Live Election Special will premiere on NBC at 10 p.m. EDT, Nov. 4. Peacock will stream the show on Election Day.

What to expect

There will be skits featuring Rudolph and Johnson, Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, Andy Samberg as second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as Governor Tim Walz and Bowen Yang as J.D. Vance.