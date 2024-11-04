'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
UPI News Service, 11/04/2024
Saturday Night Live is airing its Election Special Monday night.
The one-hour show will poke fun at the presidential candidates. SNL's Season 50 has already devoted considerable air time to such sketches, featuring Maya Rudolph impersonating Vice President Kamala Harris and James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump.
