A new Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 teaser shows franchise icons Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride traveling through sunny Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-second clip announced that new episodes of the zombie-apocalypse drama will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2025 after Season 2 wrapped up Sunday night.

The Season 3 preview footage shows glimpses of zombies, a boat and a man on horseback.

Also seen are best friends Daryl and Carol walking through well-populated streets, people dancing around a bonfire and Daryl taking off alone on a motorcycle with a rifle strapped to his back.

"I was ready to give up," Daryl tells Carol. "I thought it was all over."

"You and me both," Carol responds during an intimate moment where they are sitting close together, lit by what appears to be a candle.

Reedus and McBride played the characters for 11 seasons on the flagship Walking Dead series, which ran from 2010 to 2022.

She joined the spin-off Daryl Dixon, which was set in France, in its second season after a cameo in Season 1.