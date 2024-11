BBC Radio 6 has released in alphabetical order its roster of the Top 10 musicians of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Announced each November, the list features acts who, over the past year, have been championed by the station and have made a cultural impact," Radio 6 said in a press release.

The distinguished musical acts are:

Charli XCX

CMAT

English Teacher

Fat Dog

Fontaines D.C.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jamie xx

Kim Gordon

Kneecap

Little Simz

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds