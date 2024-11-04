Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones, who worked with superstars like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 91.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones ' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," his family said in a statement Sunday.

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity.

Jones's publicist Arnold Robinson told TMZ that the 28-time Grammy Award-winner died surrounded by his family at his home in Bel Air.

No cause of his death has been disclosed.

In addition to collaborating with famous musicians such as Count Basie, Clark Terry and Ray Charles , Jones also personally wrote the scores for the films The Pawnbroker, In the Heat of the Night and In Cold Blood, and penned the memorable theme songs for Sandford & Son and The Cosby Show.

He also produced and conducted the 1985 multi-artist event, "We are the World."

Jones was the father of seven children, including The Office and Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones and designer and model Kidada Jones.