Slow Horses will return for a sixth season on Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 6. Season 4 concluded Oct. 9 and the show was previously renewed for Season 5 in January.

Slow Horses is a darkly comedic spy drama starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the leader of a dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects known as the Slow Horses. The show is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron.

"Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure," Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said in a press release.

Season 6 is based on Herron's novels Joe Country and Slough House. The season will see the Slow Horses go on the run "as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."

Slow Horses is created by British writer and comedian Will Smith.

In Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.