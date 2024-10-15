"We're delighted to announce the production of Culinary Class Wars Season 2, driven by the incredible fan response both in Korea and around the world," Netflix Korea director of content Yoo Ki-hwan said in a statement. "Bringing a show of this scale to life requires immense effort, and we're deeply grateful for the love and enthusiasm we've received so far."
Celebrity chefs Paik Jong-won and Anh Sung-jae served as judges in Season 1.
Season 1 White Spoons included Choi Hyun-seok, Edward Lee and Jung Ji-sun.
Culinary Class Wars premiered on Netflix in September.
