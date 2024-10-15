South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Gold and a music video for its song of the same name Tuesday.

The "Gold" video shows the members of Itzy perform on a gold mine-inspired set. The members wield miners picks and sing and dance as gold dust rains from the air.

The Gold album also features the tracks "Imaginary Friend," "Bad Girls R Us," "Supernatural," "Five," "Vay" featuring Changbin of Stray Kids, "Born to Be," "Untouchable," "Mr. Vampire," "Dynamite" and "Escalator."

Gold is Itzy's second album of 2024, following the release of Born to Be in January.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.