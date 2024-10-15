Taylor Swift will mark the final leg of her Eras tour by releasing a new book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl.

The singer-songwriter, 34, announced Tuesday that she will release Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, a 256-page book commemorating her billion-dollar tour, on Nov. 29.

The new book features Swift's personal reflections, over 500 photos, and other memories from the Eras tour, which began in March 2023 and will conclude Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

"We'll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," Swift said on Instagram.

Swift will also release The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, a 35-track version of her 11th studio album, on vinyl and CD for the first time. The vinyl version includes a never-before-seen poster of Swift.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology vinyl and CD will go on sale in Target stores Nov. 29 and become available on the Target app and on Target.com starting Nov. 30.

"Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour," Swift said in a Target press release. "Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became."

The vinyl version of The Anthology retails for $59.99, while the CD version will be available for $17.99. The book costs $39.99.

