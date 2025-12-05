'Sinners,' 'Adolescence' lead Critics Choice nominations
UPI News Service, 12/05/2025
The Critics Choice Association announced nominees for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. The awards will be announced on Jan. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. EST on E! and USA Network, hosted by Chelsea Handler.
Sinners scored the most film nominations with 17. Those include Best Picture, actors Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton, writer/director Ryan Coogler, casting and ensemble, cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, hair and makeup, visual effects, stunt design, song, score and sound.
Adolescence was the leader in television with six. The show is nominated for Best Limited Series and actors Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Waters, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco. Graham, Cooper and Doherty previously won Emmys for their roles.
The other Best Picture nominees are Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams and Wicked: For Good.
Marty Supreme also earned nominations for Timothee Chalamet, director Josh Safdie, writers and editors Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, production design and score.
Wagner Moura is nominated for performances both in The Secret Agent and Dope Thief.
In television, Best Drama Series nominees are Alien: Earth, Andor, The Diplomat, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Severance and Task. The Best Comedy Series nominees are Abbott Elementary, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, The Righteous Gemstones and The Studio.
Abbott stars Chris Perfetti and Janelle James are also nominated as supporting actors in comedy. Diego Luna is nominated for Andor and Michelle Williams for Dying For Sex.
