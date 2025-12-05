The Critics Choice Association announced nominees for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. The awards will be announced on Jan. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. EST on E! and USA Network, hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Adolescence was the leader in television with six. The show is nominated for Best Limited Series and actors Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Waters, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco. Graham, Cooper and Doherty previously won Emmys for their roles.

The other Best Picture nominees are Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams and Wicked: For Good.

Marty Supreme also earned nominations for Timothee Chalamet, director Josh Safdie, writers and editors Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, production design and score.

Train Dreams was also nominated for Joel Edgerton, writers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, cinematography and song.

Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi, Rose Byrne, Renata Reinsve, Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Adam Sandler, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas, Amy Madigan, Everett Blunck, Cary Christopher, Shannon Mahina Gorman, Jacobi Jupe and Nina Ye also received film acting nods.

Wagner Moura is nominated for performances both in The Secret Agent and Dope Thief.

In television, Best Drama Series nominees are Alien: Earth, Andor, The Diplomat, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Severance and Task. The Best Comedy Series nominees are Abbott Elementary, Elsbeth, Ghosts, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, The Righteous Gemstones and The Studio.

Abbott stars Chris Perfetti and Janelle James are also nominated as supporting actors in comedy. Diego Luna is nominated for Andor and Michelle Williams for Dying For Sex.

Carrie Preston is nominated for the lead role on Elsbeth. Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Asher Grodman and Rebecca Wisocky are nominated.

Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Hannah Einbinder are also nominated for acting in Hacks. Nobody Wants This stars Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Timothy Simons and Justine Lupe received acting nominations.

Sterling K. Brown was also nominated for Paradise and Rhea Seehorn was for Pluribus. Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman were nominated for Severence.

The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Patrick Bell and Katherine LaNasa were nominated. Danny McBride and Edi Patterson earned nominations for The Righteous Gemstones and Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz for The Studio.

