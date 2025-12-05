Miley Cyrus says that writing "Dream as One" for Avatar: Fire and Ash was "kind of a challenge."

The music artist, 33, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to promote the film.

"'Dream as One' is a very kind of massive and very global title and Avatar is loved all around the world, and when I think of 'we,' I think of all of us. I think of, you know, that's me kind of talking to the world and creating to all unify," she told Kimmel.

But director James Cameron "wanted the song to feel intimate and personal and emotional," she added.

"A title like 'We Dream as One' to me felt so massive that it was really kind of a challenge to song write in something that I could make feel small because the instinct is to kind of go toe to toe with Avatar," Cyrus continued.

She said she ultimately chose to "surrender to the scale of the film and make it something small."

"At the heart of James Cameron movies, it's really about relationships, and they're actually very intimate stories," Cyrus noted.

She said the song echoed her personal experience with rebuilding after fire, and was almost like a journal entry for her.

In an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday, Cyrus said that Avatar's themes of love aligned with her personal life.

She confirmed that she and Maxx Morondo are engaged after dating for four years. She showed off her engagement ring Thursday on Kimmel.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters Dec. 19 and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr. and Kate Winslet.