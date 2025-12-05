Mortal Kombat actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died Thursday after experiencing complications from a stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's family confirmed his death to Deadline. He was 75.

Tagawa was perhaps best known for playing the villain Shang Tsung in the 1995 film Mortal Kombat, its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat Annihilation, and the 2013 and 2015 television series that followed. He also lent his voice to the character in the video game Mortal Kombat 11.

Beyond that franchise, he is known for such features as Pearl Harbor, Rising Sun, Elektra and Memoirs of a Geisha.

Tagawa also starred on the Prime Video series The Man in the High Castle opposite Rufus Sewell.

"I had the privilege of representing Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa for many years as his long time manager, but our relationship grew into something far deeper," his manager Margie Weiner said in a statement, per Variety. "He became like family. Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful and endlessly committed to his craft. His loss is immeasurable. My heart is with his family, friends and all who loved him. "

Tagawa's rep Penny Vizcarra also confirmed the actor's death to USA Today.