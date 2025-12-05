Netflix is teasing the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, starring Cillian Murphy, with an official release date and title.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will open in theaters March 6 before streaming March 20.

A poster for the film shows Tommy Shelby (Murphy) riding a horse against a foggy backdrop. His eyes are concealed beneath a cap and his face is covered in blood.

"Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet," an official synopsis reads. "With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground."

The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan and Stepehen Graham.

The movie continues the TV show Peaky Blinders, which ran for six seasons and has has since inspired a sequel series, which takes place in the 1950s.

"Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz," Steven Knight, who created the series, previously said in a statement. "The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."