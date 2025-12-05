Apple TV announced Friday that it has renewed Platonic for a third season. The Season 2 finale premiered Oct. 1.

Platonic stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as Will and Sylvia, friends who reconnect as adults. Sylvia is married and Will is going through a divorce.

Rogen and Byrne previously played husband and wife in the two Neighbors comedies. Neighbors director Nicholas Stoller co-created the show with his wife, Francesca Delbanaco.

Luke Macfarlane plays Sylvia's husband, Charlie, and father of their three children (Sophie Leonard, Max Malenko, Sophie Kopera). Macfarlane told UPI in August that his character has become comfortable with Will and Sylvie's friendship.

Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo also star. Emily Kimball and Rachel Rosenbloom played new love interests for Will.

Rogen, Byrne, Stoller and Delbanaco are also executive producers. Rogen also stars in and executive produces The Studio for Apple, for which Rogen won Emmys for acting, writing and director (with Evan Goldberg).