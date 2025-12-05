"Domino" singer Jessie J is opening up about her journey with breast cancer, and what it was like connecting with Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, 37, discussed her diagnosis on Good Morning America Friday.

"I wasn't scared. I felt a little bit out of control. But I am a sharer, and I wasn't going to sit at home and cry about it," she said. "And it's just given me deeper perspective and I'm really riding that wave of living in the moment and like, enjoying life."

She previously shared about her journey, which included a mastectomy on her right breast, on Instagram.

"I'm just like, 'We need to talk about these things,'" she said.

She also discussed what it was like connecting to Middleton over their shared battle with cancer. Middleton went public with her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and announced in January that she is in remission.

"I just said, 'I just want to acknowledge like mom to mom, you know, cancer survivor to cancer survivor, I see you and I feel you. Can I give you a hug?' And she said, 'Of course you can,'" Jessie J said of Middleton.

The singer said in a different interview on This Morning that she was "briefed not to" hug the British royal.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"But you know what? Again, you can take the girl out of Essex and all of that but I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug, and it was as simple as that," she said.

Middleton and Prince William share children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, while Jessie J and her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman have a 2-year-old son, Sky, together.

Jessie J released her latest album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, Nov. 28.