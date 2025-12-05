Hulu is teasing a four-part reboot of Malcolm in the Middle, which arrives on the streamer in 2026.

A short clip featuring a back shave dropped Friday in an "homage to one of the most unforgettable moments from the original pilot episode," an official synopsis reads.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will see Frankie Muniz return to portray Malcom, while Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek will again play his parents Hal and Lois.

Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Emy Coligado reprise their roles as Francis, Reese and Piama, respectively.

Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae, Kiana Madeira and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark join the cast for the revival.

"After shielding himself and his daughter (Karsten) from his family for over a decade, Malcom is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party," an official synopsis reads.

A specific release date for Life's Still Unfair has not yet been announced.