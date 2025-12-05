Chris Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Emy Coligado reprise their roles as Francis, Reese and Piama, respectively.
Keeley Karsten, Vaughan Murrae, Kiana Madeira and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark join the cast for the revival.
"After shielding himself and his daughter (Karsten) from his family for over a decade, Malcom is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party," an official synopsis reads.
A specific release date for Life's Still Unfair has not yet been announced.
