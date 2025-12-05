Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Super Troopers 3 on Friday. The film is due in theaters Aug. 7.

A photo shows the original cast joined by Nat Faxon and Chace Crawford as highway patrolmen. The announcement also confirms Brian Cox and Marisa Coughlan return as the troopers' captain and a policewoman, respectively.

Andrew Dismukes, Hannah Simone, Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey, Jon Rudinstsky and Lisa Gilroy also join the cast. Chandrasekhar directs and Broken Lizard shares the screenplay credit.

2002's Super Troopers was the second film from the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, which formed at Colgate University. They made the 2018 sequel with Kickstarter support.

The comedy franchise is about a team of stoner New England highway patrol officers who pass the time by playing games with people they pull over. They also play pranks on each other.