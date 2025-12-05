Taylor Swift memorabilia is on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The pop-up exhibit, which arrived Friday, features the billionaire's corset, "vintage feather headpiece" and Christian Louboutin heels worn during a recent commercial that promoted her The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition album.

Commercial props, such as her chair and megaphone, are also part of the pop-up, which will be on display through Jan. 9.

Swift memorabilia also appears in the "Sing me Back Home" and "American Currents: State of Music" exhibits, as well as in the Taylor Swift Education Center, which spans 7,500 square feet.

"It includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs," a press release states.