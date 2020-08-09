Simon Cowell's representative said the music producer and "America's Got Talent" judge was hospitalized Saturday after injuring his back in a bicycle riding accident.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," Cowell's spokesperson told People.com about the 60-year-old TV personality.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," the representative added.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Deadline.com, which also confirmed the incident with Cowell's spokesperson, said it is unclear how his medical condition will impact the filming of "America's Got Talent" Season 15.