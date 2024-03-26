"Punteria" appears on Shakira's album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, also released last week.
On The Tonight Show, Shakira discussed how the sapphire, emerald, ruby and diamond covers she released for the album were inspired by the resilience she found following her split from Gerard Pique and other challenges.
"When I was creating each one of the 16 tracks in this album, I was raw. I was dealing with a lot of stuff," the star said. "And I was writing, I felt at times, with a knife between my teeth. You know, I was picking up the pieces of myself from the floor."
"I was trying to rebuild myself, and music was the glue," she added. "But it felt like it was an alchemical process in which I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity and productivity and strength and resilience. The resilience of a diamond."
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran marks Shakira's first album in nearly seven years. The title translates to "women no longer cry."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.