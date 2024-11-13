Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Secret Level.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the star-studded animated anthology series Wednesday.

Secret Level hails from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio. The series features "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games," including Warhammer 40,000, Mega Man and Sifu.

The voice cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey and Michael Beach.

The show is created and executive produced by Tim Miller, known for directing Deadpool (2016) and creating the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots.

Secret Level will premiere Dec. 10 on Prime Video, with additional episodes to follow through Dec. 17.

Amazon will share "exclusive episode specific content drops" on the Secret Level social media channels Nov. 18.