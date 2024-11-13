Comedian and actor Dave Coulier announced he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

The 65-year-old Full House and Fuller House star announced his diagnosis on NBC's Today show, saying he came down with a cold just over a month ago and noticed lump in his groin about the size of a golf ball.

"It swelled up immediately," Coulier told Today.com after his TV appearance. "I thought, 'Wow, I'm either really sick, or my body's really reacting to something.'"

Coulier underwent numerous tests following the discovery.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" he told People.com.

Doctors told Coulier the his curability rate is over 90%, since the cancer hasn't spread to his bone marrow.

Coulier started chemotherapy about two weeks after the diagnosis and shaved his head as a preemptive measure.

The actor said he is working to maintain a positive outlook.

"My joke is that in four short weeks I've gone from a Virgo to a Cancer," he said. "I've tried to retain a sense of reality but also a sense of humor about it."