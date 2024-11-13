John Krasinski is officially the sexiest man alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star, well known for his roles in The Office and A Quiet Place, won People's coveted 2024 honor, which Stephen Colbert announced on his Late Show.

"I don't have to tell you that this country is currently in the midst of a massive transfer of power to the new People's Sexiest Man Alive," he said.

"I mean look at him," Colbert said after announcing Krasinski's win. "I get it, plus we're friends."

Krasinski, 45, then appeared on stage.

"I heard the news and I had to come as soon as I could because I know how bad you wanted to be People's Sexiest Man Alive. And so I just came to see if you were okay," he said in their bit.

"I'm so proud to see my friend go from goofy, lovable boy next door to big dumb sex hunk," Colbert said. "I wish I could do the same."

The duo then appeared in the step-by-step instructional video, "6 Simple Steps to Sexiness," starring Chris Evans.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In real life, the star said he experienced "immediate blackout...zero thoughts other than maybe I'm being punked," when he was notified of his win.

Krasinski is married to actress Emily Blunt, and the couple shares three daughters.

The Sexiest Man Alive issue drops Friday.