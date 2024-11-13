Jeremiah Brent officially joins the Fab Five in Queer Eye Season 9.

Netflix released a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Brent, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Queer Eye follows the cast as they help transform the lives of individuals in different U.S. cities.

Season 9 takes place in Las Vegas and is the first season released since the departure of original cast member Bobby Berk.

"I feel like I'm finally home with the Fab Five," Brent says in the trailer.

Participants include "a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence" and "a dedicated librarian in need of a change," according to an official description.

Brent, an interior designer who stars with his husband on the HGTV series The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February that being able to help people on the show has "been such a blessing from God."

Queer Eye Season 9 premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.

Berk, a designer who starred in Seasons 1-8 of Queer Eye, announced his exit from the show in November 2023.