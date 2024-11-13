Paramount+ is teasing a new docuseries about an Israeli-Palestinian pop group.

As1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey is a four-part story that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the six-member band, as1one.

"Witness a quest for stardom five years in the making," a trailer states.

The group completed their auditions in 2020, according to an official description, and the series will document the struggles that members have since faced.

"With so much more at stake because of the war, the band finds greater purpose in their music now representing something much greater than the six of them," an official description states.

The group is set to release their first single "Stranger" on Friday, and the docuseries will land on the streamer Dec. 3.