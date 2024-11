Pop star and actress Lady Gaga reportedly has joined the Season 2 cast of Wednesday, multiple media reports said.

Deadline, Variety and EW.com confirmed Wednesday that the Grammy and Oscar-winner will share the screen with returning lead Jenna Ortega, but no details about Gaga's role were immediately available.

The Addams Family spinoff has been filming in Ireland and the new episodes are expected to premiere next year.

The Netflix show co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Other Season 2 additions include Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Noah Taylor and Joanna Lumley.

Gaga's acting credits include Joker: Folie i Deux, House of Gucci and A Star Is Born.