Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Artist Claude Monet, in 1840

-- First lady Mamie Eisenhower in 1896

-- Writer Astrid Lindgren in 1907

-- U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy in 1908

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1922

-- Actor Veronica Lake in 1922

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Astronaut Edward White in 1930

-- Astronaut Fred Haise in 1933 (age 91)

-- King Hussein of Jordan in 1935

-- Writer P.J. O'Rourke in 1947

-- Musician Buckwheat Zydeco in 1947

-- Britain's King Charles III in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician James Young (Styx) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician/actor Stephen Bishop in 1951 (age 73)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Yanni in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor D.B. Sweeney in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Laura San Giacomo in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Patrick Warburton in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C., also known as Run or Rev. Run, in 1964 (age 60)

-- TV newscaster Bill Hemmer in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Brian Yale (Matchbox Twenty) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Josh Duhamel in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Travis Barker (Blink-182) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Olga Kurylenko in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor Vanessa Bayer in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Russell Tovey in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Cory Michael Smith in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Stella Maeve in 1989 (age 35)