The Star Wars spinoff Andor is set to kick off its second season on Disney+ April 22.

"The 12 episodes of Season 2 carry the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One," Disney said on its website.

"Season 1 followed Cassian's reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer. Andor Season 2 will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny."

The show stars Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard and Fiona Shaw.