This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live acknowledged President Donald Trump's upcoming return to the White House for a second term with the cast insisting they were always rooting for him.

The 5-minute sketch shows the stars of a show -- who have relentlessly mocked Trump for years -- expressing concern that he will punish those "brave enough" to speak out against him when he gets back into the Oval Office.

As a result, they said they are excited for "Trump 2.0" and want to let the 47th president know they have been with him all along, "never wavered in their support" of him and even voted for him in last week's election.

The show also debuted a new impression of Trump deemed "hot, jacked Trump," which features ensemble member James Austin Johnson wearing a Rambo-style bandana around his head and a tank top to reveal massive, muscular arms.

"They finally got the body right," said Johnson as Trump. "But, from now on, we're going to do a very flattering portrayal of Trump because he's, frankly, my hero and he's going to make an incredible president and, eventually, king. We love you, Buddy!"