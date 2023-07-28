American Horror Story and Ratched actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in the Broadway play, Appropriate.

"I haven't been on stage in a decade. But this play, playwright, director and home @2stnyc made it impossible to say no. I feel wildly lucky for the opportunity. SO- I'm thrilled to return to Broadway in Appropriate @2stnyc," Paulson wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Previews of the dark comedy are to begin Nov. 28 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, with an opening night planned for Dec. 18.

The show was penned by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' and will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

It will marks Paulson's first return to the New York stage since 2013 when she co-starred with Danny Burstein in Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly.

"It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni, the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father," a synopsis said.

"Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past."

No other casting has been announced yet.