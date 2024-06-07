Hartnett plays a father who attends a concert by pop star Lady Raven (Saleka) with his daughter (Donoghue), "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."
Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the movie in April that seems to show that Hartnett's character is secretly a serial killer.
Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9.
Saleka is one of Shyamalan's three daughters with his wife, Bhavna Vaswani. He also collaborated with his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan on her directorial debut, The Watchers, which opened in theaters Friday.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.