The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return in February 2025.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 23, 2025, and stream live at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) presents the SAG Awards to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Aug. 29, 2024, and close Nov. 1. Nominations voting begins Dec. 16, 2024, and closes Jan. 5, 2025.

Eligible performances must air or premiere between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

Nominations for the SAG Awards will be announced Jan. 8, 2025.

This year's SAG Awards took place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streamed on Netflix. Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Succession and The Bear were among the big winners of the night.