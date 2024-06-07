Sabrina Carpenter recruited her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, for her latest music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter, 25, released a single and music video for the song "Please Please Please" on Thursday.

The "Please Please Please" video opens with Carpenter's character being bailed out of jail as Keoghan is brought in. The pair are later seen reuniting and resuming their life of crime.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE OUT NOW," Carpenter wrote on Instagram. "Directed by the brilliant @bardiazeinali. Shot by the superb Sean Price Williams. Starring the one and only @keoghan92!!!!!!!"

Keoghan, 31, shared a clip from the video on his own account, along with behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot.

"Please Please Please" appears on Carpenter's forthcoming album, Short n' Sweet. The singer will release the album Aug. 23.

Short 'n Sweet also features the single "Espresso," which Carpenter released a music video for in April.

Carpenter and Keoghan, an actor known for Dunkirk, The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, have been linked since late 2023. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March and attended the Met Gala together in May.