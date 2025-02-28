RZA, a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, says the group's farewell tour will be "very lyrical."

RZA talked more about the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour, which kicks off in June, when he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

"How are you feeling about going out for the last time? Is that bittersweet?" Colbert asked the rapper.

"It's bittersweet. This tour is gonna be very lyrical, you know, it's gonna be unlike anything we've ever done before, the production so I want everybody to come," he said. "We actually have a special guest, Run the Jewels, will be with us as well."

RZA, 55, previewed lyrics that he'll rap on tour.

"Have you not heard? That words kill as fast as bullets when you lower negative thoughts into the chamber of your brain and your mouth pulls the trigger," he raps.

In addition to RZA, Wu-Tang Clan members now include GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.

Tickets for the tour, which includes 27 performances before wrapping July 18, went on sale Friday.