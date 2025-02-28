Cynthia Erivo has released new music ahead of her upcoming album.

The Wicked star, who is nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Elphaba in the musical film, shared the lyric video for her song, "Replay," on Friday.

"Welcome to another journey in my life," she wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the track's arrival. "If you know me, you know it's pour my heart out time. If you're new here welcome, sometimes I lay my heart on my sleeve for you."

She added that music is her "love," and her "second language," and that she'd be sharing her heart over the coming months.

"For my sweethearts who are in their heads," she writes. "For the babies whose thoughts are sometimes too loud. For my anxious angels. For all of you who are trying to work it all out. We are all a work in progress. This is for you. For us."

She shared the song's cover art, which shows the actress and singer seated on the ground covered in her own wings.

"Replay" speaks to a fear of abandonment and perfectionism to compensate for that.

"There's a fear that if my cape is taken, what use am I then? I'm afraid of being lonely, I can hardly comprehend," she sings. "I wish that I could say all this mess might go away. I'm a constant work in progress and I can't keep fears at bay. And my mind is like a record set up on auto replay.

The lyric video shows watercolor images of wings, a heart, a feather.

In 2021, Erivo released her 12-track album Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

"I have to say this is probably one of the most valuable experiences I've had in my life. I've written albums before, and it didn't feel like this. I knew the things I wanted to talk about and I knew the stories I wanted to tell," she told Billboard. "....I want people to see that I'm a musician, like a person who understands the language of music implicitly and is willing to use it in loads of different ways."

A release date for her album has not yet been shared.