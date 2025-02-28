The Oscars return to Los Angeles Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 97th annual Academy Award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. EST in Dolby Theater, and viewers can tune in on ABC and Hulu.

Former Late Night host Conan O'Brien is set to host, while iconic actors Harrison Ford and Samuel L. Jackson are among the award presenters.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who star in the musical film Wicked, and who are each up for an Oscar, are among the performers.

Emilia Perez lead nominations, with 13 nods, while Wicked and The Brutalist follow with 10.

How to watch

The Oscars, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday.

ABC will air the ceremony, and it will also stream on Hulu.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

At 6:30 p.m. EST, viewers can watch The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC.

Participants

Comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the Oscars.

Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana and Rachel Zegler will present awards.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Raye, Lisa, Queen Latifah and the Los Angeles Master Chorale are set to perform.

Nominees

Emilia Perez scored 13 nominations, while Wicked and The Brutalist earned 10 each. A Complete Unknown and Conclave are up for eight awards.

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing, Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) are in the running for Best Actor.

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) are contenders for Best Actress.